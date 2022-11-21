SLO Co Election Update 11.21.2022

The ballot counting continues at the county elections office in San Luis Obispo.

As Stalin once said, it’s not about the ballot count, it’s about who counts the ballots.

One race which hangs in the balance is the supervisors race. In the newly configured second district between supervisor Bruce Gibson and challenger, Dr. Bruce Jones, Gibson has a lead, but Jones may be catching up.

Eric Gorham tells KPRL, he says he’s waiting for votes to be counted from the republican party headquarters. They’re still counting votes at the elections office. The election is supposed to be certified on December 8th.