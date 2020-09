Today, the state may move San Luis Obispo county may move from the purple tier to the red tier. Health officer Penny Borenstein talked about it during her briefing last week.

The state will make it’s determination known today. Penny Borenstein has another briefing scheduled for tomorrow.

If the county moves from purple to red, it means more business can open up. It won’t take San Luis Obispo county back to what it was before the coronavirus pandemic.