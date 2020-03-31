SLO Coronavirus Update 3.31.2020

The latest count on coronavirus in San Luis Obispo county. The number of cases up to 77.

27 people have completely recovered from mild cases.

43 others are recovering at home.

Seven are hospitalized, including one in ICU.

Still, no fatalities in San Luis Obispo county.

Of those 77 cases, 20 are in Paso Robles, 13 in Atascadero, 6 in Templeton.

The north county seeing more cases than other areas. 39 in the north county compared to 19 in the south county, eleven at the coast and 8 in San Luis area. All the current data is available at readyslo.org. It’s updated every day.

Incidentally, the health department is still looking for volunteers for the care center which is going to be created at Cal Poly to deal with more cases should they continue to escalate.