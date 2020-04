The coronavirus is impacting a lot of people. Among them, congressional candidate Andy Caldwell. He says he can’t hold any “meet and greet” events for the time being.

Caldwell says some people were offended that congressman Salud Carbajal sent out requests for campaign donation during the coronavirus scare. Although Carbajal gets most of his money from wealthy donors in the Santa Barbara area who are not impacted as much as working people in the district.