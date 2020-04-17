SLO Coronavirus Update 4.17.2020

One new case reported yesterday.

That brings the total number of cases since the alleged pandemic began to 125 in San Luis Obispo county.

104 of those people recovered.

16 are at home recovering now.

Four are hospitalized, two in intensive care.

And still just the one death in the county. The 86-year-old man who had other health issues.

You can see all the statistics on the cases at the county’s health website, readyslo.org.

And the county remains ready. Hospitals are wide open, elective surgery has been postponed to prepare for the surge in coronavirus cases. The 900 bed government alternative care center is ready at Cal Poly, but right now, only 4 people are hospitalized in the county from the coronavirus.

What about the economic impact of the government’s shut down? Nationwide, 22 million people have lost their jobs. Some are predicting a long term recession in California.