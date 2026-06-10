SLO County APCD Advises Residents to be Prepared For Summer Wildfire Smoke Impacts 06.09.2026

As the 2026 fire season approaches, the county Air Pollution Control District is encouraging residents to plan ahead for poor air quality conditions that may be caused by future wildfire smoke.

Particles from smoke and ash can cause harm to the lungs and heart; people with heart or lung disease, seniors, kids, and pregnant women are especially sensitive to smoke. When wildfire smoke is present, residents can check their local air quality conditions online.

When smoke is present, the APCD also recommends staying indoors as much as possible, and creating a “clean air room” in your home. The APCD’s guide recommends using a high-efficiency particulate air purifier to reduce particulate matter indoors by 90%, and to ensure the device doesn’t create ozone.

The APCD also says residents can sign up for text alerts for when significant exposure is possible.