Cal Poly Madden Football Officially Opens 06.10.2026

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo recently unveiled the campus’s new Madden Football center in a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 6th.

The facility is named in honor of Cal Poly alumnus, hall of fame coach, and iconic broadcaster, John Madden. The $45 million project will serve as the new home for Cal Poly football, designed to provide Mustang football “with a modern headquarters for training, recovery, nutrition, team development, and program operations.”

The stadium was made possible through the generosity of donors and supporters, featuring a 37,000 square-foot football operations building, which includes a weight room, locker room, student-athlete lounge for studying, outdoor patio, a team meeting room, and more.

Cal poly will officially open its 2026 home season on Friday, August 28th against Idaho.