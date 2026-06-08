SLO County Elections Office Provides Timeline For Next Steps 06.08.2026

The next update for votes in San Luis Obispo county will be provided by Monday, June 8th at 6 pm.

The elections office anticipates the turnout is expected to rise to more than 50% as votes are counted. A timeline for what voters can expect in the coming days has also been laid out. State law requires that all mail ballots be tabulated within 13 days of the election. This deadline would be June 15th.

The law does not apply to ballots requiring a signature cure, or provisional ballots. The last day to cure signature issues will be June 24th for the county. July 2nd is the deadline for the county to certify election results.

The elections office says more than 90% of SLO county voters chose to vote by mail ballot, with many casting their ballot just before or on election day. These ballots now need to be scanned, signature-verified, and processed before they can be counted.