Sinkhole at Intersection of Creston & Niblick Road 06.08.2026

Press Release – Creston_Niblick Sinkhole 6.5.26

At about 9:35 am on Friday, a sinkhole at the intersection of Niblick and Creston road led to its prompt closure.

The road was closed for about 12 to 14 hours as crews made necessary repairs. As of this morning, the road is open. At the time of the release by the city on June 5th, the cause was under investigation. No further information has been provided by the city as of yet.

Traffic control measures were in place during the length of the cleanup, with efforts to maintain access to nearby businesses.