SLO County Extends Shelter Crisis Declaration 01.10.2025

San Luis Obispo homeless services division announced that the county’s shelter crisis declaration has been extended through December 31, 2025.

The division says the declaration allows the county to temporarily modify certain state and local housing standards for shelters, and to expedite the creation of emergency shelters on county-owned public land.

The shelter crisis was first declared in 2021, the release says, and has been extended three times now.

Since the declaration was first made, the homeless services division says they have added 20 year-round emergency shelter beds in Grover Beach.