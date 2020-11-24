SLO County Health Department 11.24.2020

The message from the San Luis Obispo county health department, cases of coronavirus are up. They’re not talking about deaths or hospitalizations, but focusing on active cases.

Right now, there are 791 in the county. Since the pandemic began, there have been 5,681 cases in the county. That’s out of 285 thousand people.

You may remember back in March the county geared up for the pandemic. Hospital beds were cleared out. They built an emergency hospital at the Cal Poly Rec Center. They created a total of 1450 hospital beds available to care for Covid victims. So far, there have never been more than 20 victims hospitalized on any given day.

Now they focus on the number of cases. And provide a hot line to call San Luis Obispo county Covid enforcement.

The county health department is committed to flattening the curve of hospitalizations. Getting it down from a high of 20, down under ten. By shutting down as many public schools and local businesses as they can.

Free coronavirus testing is available at the Paso Robles event center from 7-3 Monday, Thursday and Saturday. That’s at the Frontier Pavilion.