SLO County Honored For Innovation in Giving Food to Struggling Families 04.11.2024

On Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, San Luis Obispo county was honored for its innovation by the California State Association of Counties.

SLO county was honored for its programs in getting nutritious food to struggling families in the community through its University of California Cooperative extension. CSAC’s challenge award honors innovative and best practices in county government across a variety of programs and departments, with SLO county submitting multiple other entries.

The UC cooperative extension works with other departments to make fresh produce more readily available to those struggling to make ends meet in the community. The program has increased visibility of farmers markets around the county, and has allowed ten farmers markets in the county to accept Calfresh.

SLO county says the results show that cross-sector partnerships can increase access to healthy food and support.