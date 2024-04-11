SafetyFest Returning to Paso Robles in June 04.11.2024

On Saturday, June 1st, from 10 am to 3pm, the city of Paso Robles fire department, the Paso Robles police department, and north SLO county CERT will be hosting the third annual Safetyfest in the downtown city park.

Safeyfest will offer emergency and disaster training exercises, demonstrations, and hands-on learning activities by first responders.

Exercises are offered in earthquake, fire, flood, tsunami preparedness, crime prevention, motor vehicle safety, and more.

Proceeds will support the north San Luis Obispo Community Emergency Response Team, a public beneficiary program that seeks to educate volunteers in disaster preparedness.

Safetyfest exhibit spaces are also available for one hundred dollars, and 50 dollars for nonprofit spaces.