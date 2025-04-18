SLO County Parents Plan Protest Against School 4.18.2025

In an effort organized by California Parents For Change, some parents across San Luis Obispo county are calling on local school districts to align their policies with President Donald Trump’s executive order to maintain sex-segregated sports teams, locker rooms, and restrooms.

The demand is for a public statement and detailed compliance plan from school districts by April 27th.

The webpage for the protest says the participating parents will keep their children home from school on April 28, 2025 if compliance is not reached.

Schools are funded through daily student attendance.