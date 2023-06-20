SLO County Partners to Host 2nd Clean State Clinic 06.20.2023

The San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office and several other partners will be hosting a Clean Slate Clinic this Friday, June 23rd.

This clinic will help residents with the intensive process for criminal record expungement, felony reduction, and arrest record sealing.

The focus of the program is to help eliminate barriers between individuals with criminal records and housing and employment.

Dan Dow, the San Luis Obispo district attorney says: “The added stability that comes from obtaining employment and housing helps reduce the rates of recidivism, which improves the overall quality of life in our community.”

Appointments for the clinic can be made at (805) 902-CRLA, or [email protected]. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are highly encouraged.