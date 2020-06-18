SLO County Sheriff’s Search for Truck 6.18.2020

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department is asking for your help in locating a driver seen near the Paso Robles shooting last week.

The sheriff’s department issuing a report that a truck was seen driving away from the area around 4:20 Wednesday morning, June tenth. It was a white dodge ram quad cab truck seen in the area of 10th and Riverside. The truck is described as having a silver tool box in the bed and chrome rims.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the sheriff’s detective division at (805) 781-4500. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call crime stoppers at (805) 549-stop.