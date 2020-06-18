Atascadero Police 6.19.2020

Atascadero police release surveillance photos of two people who may be suspects in a bank robbery there on May 28th. The robbery occurred at Golden One Credit Union around 4 that afternoon. The bank is located in the 8700 block of El Camino Real.

A man gave a bank employee a note demanding money and stating he had a gun. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say the suspect was last seen getting into a black, four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan.

You can see the surveillance photos on the Atascadero police department’s website. If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call Atascadero police department. Or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call crime stoppers at (805) 549-stop.