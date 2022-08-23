SLO County Supervisors 08.23.2022

San Luis Obispo county supervisors meeting today at the council chambers.

The board will present a proclamation naming this month, “Child Support Awareness Month” in San Luis Obispo county.

During public comment, those who observed the recount of the district four supervisor’s race in the recent primary election are expected to talk to the board about their concerns

The board is also going to consider an ordinance approving military equipment use police for the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office.

The meeting gets underway at the county government center at 9:00 this morning.