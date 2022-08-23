Paso Robles School Board 08.23.2022

Paso Robles school board meets tonight.

The board will discuss approval of a community school. The school will provide much more than the average school. Healthcare, emotional support, mental healthcare and even legal support will be provided to the students.

Peter Byrne is running for school board president. He says it’s on tonight’s Paso Robles school board agenda, but he says the district is already developing plans for a community school.

It’s on tonight’s agenda with the Paso Robles school district. The community school is agenda item I-1.

That meeting gets underway around 6:00, when the trustees complete closed session.