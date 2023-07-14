SLO County Wine Industry Award Winners 07.14.2023

The 2023 San Luis Obispo county wine industry awards honored four individuals for their leadership and accomplishments for California’s third-largest wine region.

Erin Amaral of Pacific Coast Farming was named Grape Grower of The Year. Winemaker of the Year warded to Matt Trevisan of Linne Calodo. Mike Sinor of Sinor-Lavalle Wine Co., Recognized as Wine Industry Person of the Year. And Linda Cooks, Wine and Liquor Manager at Albertsons in Paso Robles, will be bestowed with the lifetime achievement award by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

The award winners for this year will be celebrated at a special event on Friday, July 21st, at the California Mid-State Fair at 6 pm in Mission Square. The presentation is free with paid admission to the Mid-State Fair.

A ticketed event featuring a walk-around tasting of the gold medal winners of the Central Coast Wine Competition will precede the event. Peach Canyon Valley, winner of the CCWC, will also be recognized at the event.