SLO Man Sentenced to Life in Prison For Sex Crimes 01.23.2024

The county district attorney’s office announced yesterday that 42-year-old Juan Adriel Cambray-Miranda of San Luis Obispo has been sentenced to 80 years to life in state prison.

This comes after his guilty plea to four counts of sexual assault that involved two separate children under the age of 14. His crimes occurred between April 2016 and May 2018.

He has also been sentenced to an additional four years in prison to be served consecutively based on a guilty plea to non-related residential burglary.

The child sxual assault case was investigated by the Atascadero police department and San Luis Obispo police department.