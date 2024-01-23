Woods Humane Society Hosting Annual Wine4Paws Weekend 01.23.2024

Woods Humane Society announced that their Wine 4 Paws event will return to raise funds for homeless pets.

The event will go from April 20th to the 21st this year. More than 75 local wine, cider, olive oil, dining, and other businesses will donate a portion of their proceeds from the weekend, including from online sales, to support animals at the shelter.

No registration or tickets are required. A full list of who is participating, and a map will be made available online.

An annual Hayseed Wine Kick-Off party will begin the event, and will feature ticketed events such as wine-paired dinners, vineyard dog walks, wine-blending seminars, and more.

Since its inception, Wine 4 Paws has raised more than $700 thousand for Woods Humane Society.