SLO Moves To Red Tier 9.23.2020

Under the governor’s criteria for the coronavirus, San Luis Obispo county moves from the purple tier to the red tier. That means restaurants can once again serve food indoors. Movie theaters can reopen, and churches can offer inside services.

Health officer Penny Borenstein talked about the next step in the state’s process and what the red tier means for schools. She says the earliest that schools could open in the county is October 6th at the very earliest.

San Luis Obispo county health officer Penny Borenstein. The state moving San Luis Obispo county from purple to red.