SLO PD Arrest Man For Robbing Elderly Victim 07.02.2026

San Luis Obispo police responded to a report of a robbery involving an elderly victim on Monday at about 6:18 pm.

The incident took place on the 400 block of Prado road. Following an investigation, police determined that a suspect, 60-year-old Anthony Smith, approached an elderly victim from behind, placed his hands on the victim’s shoulders, and instructed him not to turn around. Smith then removed the victim’s mobile phone, searched him for additional property, and then fled the area. The victim did not suffer any physical injuries, according to SLO police.

Police found Smith near the intersection of Higuera street and Granada drive, arrested him, and recovered the victim’s stolen phone.