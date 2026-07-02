CHP Entering Holiday Enforcement Period This Weekend 07.02.2026

The California Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to slow down and drive responsibly as they head out for this Independence day weekend.

CHP will be rolling out its holiday enforcement period to address unsafe driving and keep California roads safe this weekend. The enforcement period starts at 6 pm tonight, and will go through July 5th at 11:59 pm, with an emphasis on combating speeding.

Among CHP’s enforcement vehicles will be 100 low-profile, specially marked patrol vehicles that blend into traffic. CHP says reckless driving and speeding is incredibly dangerous, as it slows down reaction time, increases crash severity, and can lead to serious or fatal consequences.

During last year’s 78-hour Independence day HEP, CHP officers responded to more than 850 speed-related crashes, with at least seven of those collisions fatal. In addition, officers made 1,311 arrests for driving under the influence.