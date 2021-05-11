SLO PD Officer Killed in the Line of Duty 5.11.2021

A San Luis Obispo police officer was killed yesterday in the line of duty. The shooting occurred while San Luis police officers were serving a search warrant. The shootout took place at an apartment on Camellia court, off Margarita avenue near south Higuera street in San Luis.

The suspected shooter was killed by police. A second officer was injured and transported to a local hospital. That officer is reportedly in stable condition.

San Luis Obispo city manager Derek Johnson says, “This is a tragedy beyond measure for all of those who serve and care about our community.”

Additional details about the fatal shooting of a police officer will be released as they become available.