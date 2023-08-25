SLO Police Arrest Registered Sex Offender 8.25.2023

The San Luis Obispo police department arrested a registered sex offender on Saturday, on suspicion of inappropriately touching a juvenile in a local business.

48-year-old Jonathan Davis followed a juvenile girl into a business at the 800 block of Higuera street, the police department said. The girl told police that Davis attempted to inappropriately touch her and pick her up. The victim and a sibling yelled for their mother, who confronted Davis and called 911.

Davis was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail with a 150 thousand dollar bail; police say he has previously been convicted of annoying or molesting a child under 18.