SLO Sheriff’s Office Make Arrest For Child Sexual Abuse 12.05.2023

On November 24, 2023, the sheriff’s office for the city of San Luis Obispo launched an investigation to a child sexual abuse allegation, according to a release.

The release says two victims were identified in the investigation: both are 15-year-old females that were the age of 14 when the abuse began.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 21-year-old Elijah Eric Machado of Nipomo, and says he committed various sexual acts with both victims over several months.

He was arrested on the 1st of December for multiple charges, including unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.