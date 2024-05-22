SLO Supervisors Approve Welcome Home Village 5.21.2024

The county board of supervisors voted 3 – 1 yesterday to approve the Welcome Home Village, a transitional supportive housing project set to offer 80 beds for homeless individuals as they work towards finding permanent housing.

The project was initially proposed to be at the corner of south Higuera street and Prado road, but has now been moved to Johnson avenue and Bishop street.

The project will be used to fill a critical gap for assisting homeless individuals in finding more permanent housing.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold was the lone dissenting vote, and supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg recused herself due to a conflict of interest.