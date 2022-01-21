SLO Supervisors Update 01.21.2022

A new year for San Luis Obispo county supervisors, and the board deciding that Bruce Gibson will be chair. First district supervisor John Peschong will be vice chair. A big item facing the supervisors, the upcoming elections in June.

The newly drawn second district includes the north coast, which supervisor Bruce Gibson represents, and then stretches over into the north county, including Templeton and Atascadero.

The republican party has endorsed Dr. Bruce Jones of the Templeton Area Advisory Group.

Jones is a retired orthopedic surgeon who wants to challenge Bruce Gibson in that newly drawn seat.

Supervisor Gibson is already campaigning in the north county. Last weekend, Tamale Festival in Atascadero to find voters who support him in the north county.