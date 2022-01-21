Space Port 01.21.2022

The city of Paso Robles talking about designating the airport a space port.

Paul Sloan explains to the city council this week that doesn’t mean there will be rocket launches at the airport. Paul Sloan says there are space planes which are currently being designed which could use the Paso Robles airport as it is now.

So it’s possible, in the not-to-distant future, astronauts could have breakfast at Joe’s One Niner Diner in the airport, then fly into outer space in a space plane. Maybe taking a couple Chili Verde burritos with them to the space station.