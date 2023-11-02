SLO Supervisors Vote to Rejoin the IWMA 11.02.2023

On Tuesday’s meeting for the county board of supervisors, the board voted 3 – 1 to rejoin the IWMA.

The board previously left the agency after an embezzlement scandal, with the county assuming responsibility for garbage collectors complying with state regulations in unincorporated areas of the county. Garbage rates were scheduled to increase for the unincorporated areas of the county from 2% to 8.1% of the garbage collection fee. With the county rejoining the IWMA, however, those rates will go to 4.4% until June, 2024.

Two county board of supervisors will now be appointed to join the IWMA’s board of directors: one as a member, and another as an alternate member.

In the 3 to 1 vote, supervisor Debbie Arnold dissented, and supervisor John Peschong abstained.