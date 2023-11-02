Clerk-Recorder’s Office Releases Timeline for Bruce Gibson Recall 11.02.2023

Bruce Gibson Recall Press Release

The San Luis Obispo county clerk recorder’s office has released details for the petition to recall Bruce Gibson.

On the county’s website are links to the notice of intention, Bruce Gibson’s answer to the notice, and an estimated timeline of the recall process.

Currently the petition and its signature verification are due by early April and mid May, but the projected date for the petition is in early December. The timeline is dependent on the actual completion of prior activities.

In addition to the timeline and district 2 recall information, the website contains general information to California’s state procedures and codes for recalling state and local officials.