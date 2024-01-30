SLOCOG Adopting Legislative Platform in Next Meeting 01.30.2024

The San Luis Obispo council of government’s next meeting is scheduled for February 7th.

SLOCOG will hold a public hearing for adopting its three legislative platforms. These platforms are for the state and federal level, as well as a central coast coalition legislative platform. The platforms provide direction to staff to advocate for legislative priorities on behalf of SLOCOG at various levels of government.

SLOCOG’s legislative platform priorities include acquiring state funding for priority projects, regional partnerships, addressing air quality and mobility goals, passenger trains, and modernization of the Brown Act to advocate for greater remote or virtual meeting accessibility.

The meeting begins at 9 am at the Katcho Achadjian government center in San Luis Obispo in the board of supervisors chambers.