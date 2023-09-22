SLOCOG Presents Local Roads First Tax Initiative at TAAG Meeting 9.22.2023

SLOCOG gave an information presentation for its pursuit on a local roads first transportation tax initiative during the Templeton Area Advisory Group meeting last night.

The initiative comes from a projected 2.3 billion dollar deficit in SLOCOG’s funding for local project needs over the next 23 years, with road maintenance and highway issues presenting the biggest challenge for its projects. SLOCOG says it ordinarily receives most of its funding through the gas tax, but rising inflation, fuel efficiency, and use of electric vehicles, has contributed to its projected deficit. SLOCOG wishes to follow a “self-help county” plan, which has been implemented throughout twenty-five counties in California. This would introduce a half cent sales tax for every dollar on the November 2024 ballot to help fund local project needs.

SLOCOG says it will continue to provide these information presentations throughout the county for outreach and community feedback, and feedback through its surveys will go into drafting an expenditure plan.