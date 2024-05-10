SLOCOG’s 1/2 Cent Sales Tax Will Not Be on November Ballot 5.10.2024

The San Luis Obispo council of governments voted to not pursue placing its “Local Roads First” sales tax on the November ballot for this year.

SLOCOG has been pursuing this half-cent sales tax that would fund countywide road repairs, maintenance, and projects for the past six months, and has presented it to local governments and agencies to gather feedback on the initiative.

Despite SLOCOG reporting a higher percentage of favorable support from survey results and from local governments, SLOCOG says that the crowded ballot and other local tax measures in November would make it difficult for the half-cent sales tax to pass.

Additionally, there is a greater concern for local governments to repair and maintain their roads first, as opposed to countywide maintenance and projects.

Due to this, SLOCOG’s board unanimously voted to pause efforts in placing the tax measure on the ballot.