Paso Robles Man Found Guilty of 4 Counts of Sex Crimes on a Child 5.10.2024

A 48-year-old Paso Robles man was found guilty of four counts of committing sex crimes on a child under the age of 14.

The district attorney’s office released a statement on this, saying that a jury found Noe Simental Arce guilty of these, and two counts of aggravation against the victim.

The release says these crimes took place in Paso Robles between August 2019 and April 2022. Noe Arce testified in his own defense and claimed that the crimes did not occur.

He faces a maximum sentence of 14 years in state prison, and lifetime registration as a sex offender at his hearing scheduled for July 3, 2024.