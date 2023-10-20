SLOCOG’s Multimodal Corridor Plan at Atascadero Council Meeting 10.20.2023

The Atascadero city council’s next regular meeting will be Tuesday, October 24th at 6 pm.

Its next agenda contains no public hearings or discussion items. On its consent agenda is the approval of staff recommendations for the F-14 pavement rehabilitation project. F-14 was a sales tax measure approved by voters in November 2014 to fund the repair, maintenance, and rehabilitation of city-maintained local roadways.

SLOCOG will also be giving a presentation about its north San Luis Obispo county comprehensive multimodal corridor plan at the meeting. The plan works with cities and communities in the north county to provide solutions for safety issues with the US 101, and improve overall connectivity for all travel modes.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.