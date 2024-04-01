Sound Off – Mon 04/01/2024 – Randy Canaday

Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. Sound Off guest(s): Randy Canaday with Skills USA. Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Free Talk California 04.01.2024NextNext post:SLO Woman Sentenced For A Fentanyl Related Death 04.01.2024Related postsFree Talk California 04.01.2024April 1, 2024Gear Head Radio w/Jimmy Purdy from Shift’N Gears 03.30.2024April 1, 2024Sound Off – Thu 03/28/2024 – Mike BrownMarch 28, 2024Sound Off – Wed 03/27/2024 – Eric GorhamMarch 27, 2024Atascadero City Council Meeting 03/26/2024March 27, 2024Protecting What Matters 03.26.2024March 26, 2024