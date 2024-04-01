SLO Woman Sentenced For A Fentanyl Related Death 04.01.2024

The district attorney’s office announced that 50-year-old Brandi Elaine Turner of San Luis Obispo has been sentenced to serve 7 years in state prison after a plea of no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a fentanyl related death.

Turner was found to be guilty of selling 30-year-old Quinn Alister Hall fentanyl on October 26, 2022 at the Kansas avenue safe parking area in San Luis Obispo. Turner was a resident at the parking area, and was aware of fentanyl’s deadly nature, almost having suffered a fatal overdose herself just months prior. Hall overdosed on the fentanyl sold to him by Turner.

The county sheriff’s office says that fentanyl-related overdose deaths have dramatically increased since 2018, now a contributing factor in about 70% of all overdose deaths.