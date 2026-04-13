Sound Off – Mon 04/13/2026 – Parkinson Move-Athon

Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. Sound Off guest(s): *Parkinson Move-Athon. https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/MONSO04132026.mp3 Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Traffic Delays For Peachy Canyon Road This Week 04.13.2026NextNext post:The Morning Exchange – Tue 04/14/2026Related postsProtecting What Matters 04.14.2026April 14, 2026The Morning Exchange – Tue 04/14/2026April 14, 2026The Morning Exchange – Mon 04/13/2026April 13, 2026Gear Head Radio w/Jimmy Purdy from Shift’N Gears 04.11.2026April 13, 2026Open Mic Friday – 04/10/2026April 10, 2026The Morning Exchange – Fri 04/10/2026April 10, 2026