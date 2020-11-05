Sound Off – Thu 11/05/2020 – Michael Fischer, Joe Arapio & Vonnie Nunes

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Michael Fischer- President of NYC’s Central Park South Civic Association and the homeless issues.

Sheriff Joe Arapio of Maricopa County, AZ.

Vonnie Nunes of Nunes Livestock in Prather, CA owner of the PBR bull “Drifter” heading to the PBR World Championships next week in Texas.