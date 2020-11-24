Sound Off – Tue 11/24/2020 – Jennifer Bravo, Sue Rodeck & Dr. Michael Busler

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s Guests:

Jennifer Bravo for Thanksgiving for Paso Robles.



Sue Rodeck of Recall Gavin 2020

Dr. Michael Busler to discuss how the Government implemented shutdowns are affected the work and financial stability of women.