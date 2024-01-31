Sound Off – Wed 01/31/2024 – Previous SLO County Inmate

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

*A woman from SLO County who was an inmate at the women’s prison in Chowchilla. She is one of the women suing over a guard sexually assaulting her. The guard was arrested after he followed the woman when she was released to Pismo Beach. More than 130 women claim officers sexually assaulted them.