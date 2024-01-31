Caltrans Encourages Safe Driving During Rains This Week 01.31.2024

Caltrans released a statement reminding members of the public to drive safely during the storms that are expected for the central coast this week.

Caltrans says to reduce your speed when driving in wet conditions, especially when law enforcement or tow truck drivers are near the roadway.

Never drive through moving water if you are unable to see the ground. Make sure your vehicle is in good working order, including the brakes, tires, and windshield wipers.

Inspect head and taillights to ensure they are working properly, and call 911 if you see any hazards or incidents on the highway.