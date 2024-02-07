Sound Off – Wed 02/07/2024 – Julie Tacker, Sean Martin & Gary Lehrer

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest(s):

*citizen activist Julie Tacker on to talk about a failure by local governments to abide by the Public Records Act, including Paso Robles.

*Sean Martin will then join to talk about suing the city of Pismo Beach for violating the Public Records Act, a case he recently won.

*Gary Lehrer on to talk about a story posted last night.