Atascadero City Council Meeting Agenda For Next Week 02.08.2024

The city of Atascadero has released the agenda for its next city council meeting on Tuesday, February 13th.

Outside of its consent agenda, the meeting contains only one public hearing item. The item is an appeal by an applicant for the development of a fuel station at 9590 El Camino Real. The planning commission has approved the permit to allow construction of the project, but the applicant is appealing the commission denying the use of an led light strip as part of the color band for the project’s signage.

The city council will consider whether to approve the applicant’s appeal, or make modifications to the conditions of approval.

The meeting begins at 6 pm next week, and you can attend in person, or listen right here on KPRL.