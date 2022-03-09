Sound Off – Wed 03/09/2022 – Steve Frank, Kim Meeder & Bobby DeLancellotti

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Steve Frank of California Political News & Views. For more information you can go to their website at: https://www.capoliticalreview.com/capoliticalnewsandviews/.

*Kim Meeder, keynote speaker of the upcoming Ladies Conference. To find out more about Kim, go to her website: https://www.crystalpeaksyouthranch.org/.

*Bobby DeLancellotti of the Estero Bay Kindness Coalition. For more information, go to their website: https://esterobaykindnesscoalition.org/.