Sunny with highs in the low 70’s. NW winds 10-15 mph. Tonight clear, lows near 38. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, sunny with highs in the low 70’s. NW 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast for sunny skies through next week with high’s in the low to mid 70’s. Upper 70’s by the end of next week. No rain in the forecast.