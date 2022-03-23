Sound Off – Wed 03/23/2022 – Pam Leslie & Stew Jenkins

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Today’s guests:

*Pam Leslie, author of the upcoming book about Elizabeth Powel, friend of George & Martha Washington, who played an important part in the Revolutionary War.

*Stew Jenkins, candidate for County Clerk Recorder. For more information about Mr. Jenkins go to his website: https://stewjenkinssloclerkrecorder.org/.